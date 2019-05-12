Girl Scouts honored at Bridging Ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Realizing your accomplishments and preparing for new adventures, that is what happened at the Keeper of the Plains, Saturday.

Hundreds of girls from around the state were honored during the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Bridging ceremony.

The event represents the transition from one level to the next.

“They’re telling the world, hey I’m continuing on,” said Angie Ward, of the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. “I’m moving on to that next level, and I enjoy everything that I’m learning and getting from Girl Scouts. And, so I’m moving up and we’re continuing on.”

There were about 600 girls honored at the event.