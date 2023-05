WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Girls on the Run has a big event on Saturday, May 13.

It is the celebratory 5K run. It will be held at 9 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Wichita Lawn in the 400 block W. Waterman starting at 9 a.m. Stepanie Hilsop and Christy Thomas joined “Kansas Today” to talk about the event.

The organization serves Sedgwick, Pratt, Kingman, Butler, Harvey, Reno, Sumner, Ellis, Saline, McPherson and Marion counties.