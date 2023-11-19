WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Girls on the Run is helping teens Sunday. The non-profit organization held a 5k to help emphasize the importance of physical health in young girls.

Girls on the Run hosts a 10-week program where they teach girls why physical activity matters for their health.

They did not let the rain stop them from hosting the 5k Sunday, which wrapped up their fall season.

“Our entire program is teaching girls healthy lifestyle and so, so much of what we teach them is about liking themselves for who they are, and so we integrate fun, creative games that they do while they’re also being active,” said Girls on the Run Executive Director Christy Thomas.

Girls on the Run is looking for volunteers for their next season this upcoming spring. Click here to sign up.