WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Girls wrestling is becoming more popular across the nation and in Kansas.

Diana Urista is a senior and a wrestler at Wichita North High School. Recently, KSN News talked with her as she laced up her shoes and stepped on the mat.

“It’s actually really funny because I didn’t want to do it until my friends were telling me if I didn’t do it, then I was weak,” said Urista.

In 2019, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted to sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport.

“I feel like men dominate a lot of the sports, and with us, North, we are pretty good at girls wrestling, and I think that girls are starting to see that and starting to be like, I want to be that, I want to be recognized as a girl wrestler,” Urista said.

According to KSHSAA, the sport has seen a consistent increase across the state, going from 111 athletes in 2015 to an anticipated 2,000 plus this season.

“Girls want to compete. They are no different than boys. They want to compete,” said Mark Lentz, KSHSAA executive director.

The increase is only expected to continue.

“I think with girls being new and the opportunities still there, it’s going to continue to grow,” Lentz said.

“We had these girls already around doing this that were able to hit the hallways and communicate and talk to other girls and say, this is what it really like, and these are the things I like about it and really build up the interest,” said Quinton Burgess, Wichita North head wrestling coach.

Diana says that her hope is for girls not to shy away from joining, with them being just as capable in the sport as boys.

“Women’s wrestling is amazing. It is not as intense as the men, but watching women’s wrestling is just a different vibe from men,” said Urista. “Hopefully, it reaches more people’s ears, you know how people always watch football. I want people to start watching women’s wrestling. It’s a cool sport.”

The wrestling season kicked off this month. The state championship will be held on Feb. 22 and 23.