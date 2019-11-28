First Student and WPS help 37 Local Families

“We start loading up the bus around 7:30 in the morning,” Said Renee Boydo Training Program Manager

“Trying to get the turkeys fresh, get the milk and eggs and get it from the store.” Then start packing up.

“Get it all over, get the buses loaded up so we can start our special routes for Thanksgiving.”

Making sure area families can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving dinner.

“About three years ago we started this tradition where we partner with the Wichita Public Schools district and we basically adopted three years ago ten families of students that ride our bus every day for Thanksgiving.”

This year the tradition is growing. As first student, Wichita Public Schools and Social Services decided to adopt 37 families. Filling seven school buses each basket contains the traditional fixings, like turkey and corn and some extras including mac and cheese, cookies and pretzels.

The gift, allowing them to focus on cooking as a family, instead of the amount of money they’d have to spend. Some families feeding up to 15.

Christina Greenhaw said, “Because it’s tough being a single parent of three kids. Usually, I have to buy everything and having somebody help really helps out.”

Families are thankful for the unexpected gift.