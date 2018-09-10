Give a Little: Meet Amia Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Amia is 9-years old, full of sas, and she swears she's a ton of fun.

"I am not boring," said Amia. "You'll see if you're my big, you'll see how much fun I am."

Amia has siblings at home who have all been matched with BIG's through the Big Brother Big Sister Organization in Sedgwick County and now, it's her turn.

"I'm just ready to get out of the house and meet people," she explained. "I like swimming, bowling and making slime."

Yes, you read that right, slime and she admits to using her moms shaving cream and contact solution to do it.

"It really just depends on if you want the slime to be puffy or not," said Amia.

She also has really big aspirations, like being a Wichita Police officer.

"I just want to help to help people solve problems," said Amia. "My grandmother is a police officer, and I want to be like her."

So, KSN took Amia to the Wichita Police's West Patrol office to visit officer Lori Hahn.

"I actually used to be a BIG through Big Brother Big Sister," explained officer Hahn. "I’ve always wanted to help people, and it’s a good opportunity to meet with a child that needs extra time with somebody."

Officer Hahn showed Amia the ropes and Amia tells me, their time together made her even more eager to become an officer for the Wichita Police Department.

"Make sure my future big knows how fun I am and let them also know I'm sweet too," said Amia.

So, in this case it's safe to say that it's not about the amount of time you have but rather, the amount of time you're willing to give.