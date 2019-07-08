Give a Little: Meet Isaiah

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a 90-degree summer afternoon. If you’re first thought is to head to a local splash pad, Isaiah is the perfect kid to bring along.

The 9 year old isn’t new to Big Brothers Big Sisters, but he’s looking for a new Big since his moved away.

Isaiah described his former Big as “nice and funny.”

The hopeful Little misses spending time with someone.

Although his summer has been made up of sleeping, Isaiah is looking for a Big who has a lot of energy.

His favorite thing to do is jump at the trampoline park. However, Isaiah can also sit on a bench and talk about life’s most pressing issues such as why he has to get a pig when he gets older.

“What are you going to do with a pig?” KSN’s Amanda Aguilar asked him.

“Ride it!” exclaimed Isaiah.

He’s a great person to have a conversation because he’ll always make you laugh.

Isaiah has a lot to give, and a Big Brother can give him even more.

“They can teach them to do better, to be nice and to be a good person,” shared Isaiah.

The gift of a little time can make huge difference in Isaiah’s life.

If you’d like more information on getting matched with Isaiah, or joining Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 1-888-KS4-BIGS. You can also visit kansasbigs.org.