Giving back to those in need – Wichita churches and organizations hand out thousands of meals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saving the day for thousands. Two churches teamed up with others to hand out Thanksgiving meals.

Providing holiday meals to those in need has been an annual mission for many. With the year’s events creating a greater need, organizations are getting creative.

Bethel Life Center and Convoy of hope had cars lined up and down the street, waiting to safely deliver meals.

Nearly 250 people touching the lives of thousands, without coming in direct contact with them.

“Because of COVID and the pandemic, of course, we had to do things differently. But the main thing is we still wanted to get food in the hands of people that really needed it,” said Stacie Executive Director of Convoy of Hope Wichita.

First Presbyterian Church also lent a hand, giving out to-go dinners, preparing 160 meals. More than any year, and perhaps it means more this year.

“The smiles that you see on people’s faces and they say thank you and they drive out of here saying that they wouldn’t have nothing if it wasn’t for us, that makes it all worth it,” said Justin Oeser, Bethel Life Center Volunteer.

Those in need, giving their thanks for being able to still have a holiday.

“I feel truly blessed. Just not being able to be with family you know, this kinda helps warm the heart still,” said Candy Wisner, Community Member.

After speaking with several community members, they say the meals were a small glimmer of hope amid an unprecedented year.