Glasscock begins term on Sedgwick County Commission

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairperson Dalton Glasscock was sworn in Wednesday morning to the Sedgwick County Commission for District 2.

On Monday, the Republican Party selected Glasscock to finish the remaining term of former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

O’Donnell resigned after the Sedgwick County District Attorney concluded that there was sufficient evidence to begin ouster proceedings for his alleged role with two other elected officials in plotting to cover up their part in a false ad against Wichita mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple.

On Nov. 16, Sarah Lopez was declared the winner of the Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race. Lopez beat incumbent Michael O’Donnell by 264 votes to secure the win. Lopez will take the seat on the commission on January 10, 2020.