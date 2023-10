WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men were hospitalized on Saturday in an aircraft crash in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the two men were in a Pegasus Powerchute flying north over Manhattan around 8:30 a.m.

The aircraft had an engine failure, which caused a crash.

Both men, one of whom was from Wichita and the other from Manhattan, were rushed to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.