Gloves over Guns: Event aimed at eliminating gun violence in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An event aimed to help eliminate gun violence in Wichita was held Saturday at C.H.D Boxing Club located in northeast Wichita.

” Come out and box, let your energy out that way,” said Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau.

Many different Wichitans came together to show their support for the cause– including the Wichita Police Department.

Faust-Goudeau says events like ‘Gloves over Guns’ can be a great opportunity for children in the community.

“Something like this is important,” Said Faust Goudeau. ” It keeps them out of gang activity. It keeps them knowing that adults care about them. It gives them a way to stay healthy, exercise.”

Officials say the participants were able to enjoy food, toys, as well as, have a great time boxing.

People in attendance were also provided with the opportunity to register to vote.

LATEST STORIES: