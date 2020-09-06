WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An event aimed to help eliminate gun violence in Wichita was held Saturday at C.H.D Boxing Club located in northeast Wichita.
” Come out and box, let your energy out that way,” said Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau.
Many different Wichitans came together to show their support for the cause– including the Wichita Police Department.
Faust-Goudeau says events like ‘Gloves over Guns’ can be a great opportunity for children in the community.
“Something like this is important,” Said Faust Goudeau. ” It keeps them out of gang activity. It keeps them knowing that adults care about them. It gives them a way to stay healthy, exercise.”
Officials say the participants were able to enjoy food, toys, as well as, have a great time boxing.
People in attendance were also provided with the opportunity to register to vote.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pandemic brings record year for Kansas State Parks
- Gloves over Guns: Event aimed at eliminating gun violence in Wichita
- White Sox beat Royals 5-3 behind Abreu, Giolito
- Taylor’s Forecast: Another hot day tomorrow ahead of the cold front
- Trump supporters hold boat parade at Lake Travis Saturday morning; TCSO responds to calls of boats in distress