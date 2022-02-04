WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You may be seeing red today, a lot of red. That’s because February is heart month.

The American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women’ campaign encourages people to wear red to raise awareness for heart health issues among women.

One in three women die from cardiovascular disease each year, and it’s the leading cause of death for women. To put that into perspective, that’s more than any cancer combined.

Jillian Forsberg’s best friend Lindsey passed away from heart complications four years ago.

“In 2018, my best friend from high school dropped dead from an aortic dissection,” said Forsberg. “She was really thriving and then she just died.”

Lindsey was 31 years old. She traveled the world and lived fearlessly. Forsberg said before Lindsey died, there were signs she brushed off.

“Lindsey had chest pain and didn’t think much of it because she was a seemingly healthy young woman,” said Forsberg. “It’s one of those things that you’re like ‘oh, it’s probably just anxiety or maybe I just am having a tough time breathing today because of the weather,’ but the reality is that it might become much more serious if you don’t do anything about it.”

It was after Lindsey’s death that Forsberg became a volunteer with the American Heart Association.

She said pain in your arm, lightheadedness, chest tightness, heart palpitations, headaches, and back pain are all things you should take seriously.

“You truly don’t know what’s going on until you actually get it checked out,” she said.

American Heart Association Senior Director Heather Smart said it’s important to know your numbers.

Smart said knowing your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index can help you understand your baseline and do things to prevent heart disease and lower your risk of stroke.

“Throughout the month of February, if you can do anything, get to the doctor or get somewhere to determine what your blood pressure is so that way so then that way if it’s not in that 120 over 80 range. If you’re higher, you can start making healthy habits and healthy changes to reduce your blood pressure,” said Smart.

Forsberg’s advice is to use the month of February to get checked out and pass on the message to others, so other people can be aware and start prevention.

“If anyone asks me why I am wearing these heart earrings or wearing red or my red lipstick the answer is going to be because I want to spread awareness about women and heart health,” she said.

Smart said by reducing stress, eating healthy, exercising, and paying attention to symptoms can help.

More information can be found at heart.org.