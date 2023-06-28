WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the goats were the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) at cleaning up Sim Park.

The City says the goats from Restoration Grazing, LLC cleared five acres of brush, poison ivy and other plants in a week. It was done in half the time predicted. The City says the areas are hard to reach by machinery due to the sandy soil.

During the seven-day forage, the goats proved popular, as many people stopped to watch them. The City also posted several social media posts about the goats’ progress in clearing the park and not wanting to leave the job.

Restoration Grazing LLC goats grazing in Sim Park (Courtesy: City of Wichita and KSN’s Jason Lamb)

The City paid Restoration Grazing a reported $5,000 for the service. As for the goats, they may return in the future.