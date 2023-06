WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In less than two days, goats with Restoration Grazing, LLC have cleared half an acre of overgrowth in Sim Park.

Wichita Park & Recreation says the goats cleared the weeds, poison ivy and invasive vegetation.

Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation

The goats are now being moved to another area.

“The goat pen has been relocated deeper into Sim Park to continue the goat’s efforts,” Wichita Park & Recreation said.

Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation

The goats will be at Sim Park for two weeks.