WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Park & Recreation announced that it will have Rex and his team of goats from Restoration Grazing, LLC at Oak Park starting Monday.

The goats are expected to take up to a month to clear eight acres of overgrown weeds, poison ivy, and vegetation.

Wichita Park & Recreation says the goats will not interfere with the disc golf course at Oak Park.

“Disc golf players will probably have a lot of spectators 👀🐐😂,” said Wichita Park & Recreation.

Wichita Park & Recreation welcomes the public to watch the goats in action.

“We’re excited to see everyone out at the park!” said Restoration Grazing, LLC.