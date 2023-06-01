GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Goddard Education Foundation announced Thursday the death of Goddard USD 265 Assistant Superintendant Ryan Jilka.

He died at the age of 50 on Monday, May 29.

“During his 25 years of service to Goddard Public Schools, he impacted thousands of students and families as a teacher, coach, principal, district administrator, and chairman of recent bond campaigns,” the Goddard Education Foundation said.

A memorial service for Jilka will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple St. It will be live-streamed on the church’s website, centralcommunity.church.

The Goddard Education Foundation says it is honored to receive contributions in memory of Jilka. They ask you to please visit www.goddardef.org to contribute to the GEF in honor of his life and legacy in Goddard.

Contributions can also be mailed to the Goddard Education Foundation at 201 S. Main St., Goddard, KS 67052.