GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — A business in Goddard is going to have to shut down after a car ran into it, according to the owner.

Robin Benson was headed into the business she owns, A Doggie Boutique, when her employees called to tell her what happened.

“I got here as quickly as I could, and this is what we came into,” said Benson.

She would arrive not to see the usual amount of dogs and employees but a car.

A Doggie Boutique in Goddard is forced to shut down after car crashes into building on Oct. 19, 2023 (Courtesy: Robin Benson)

A Doggie Boutique in Goddard is forced to shut down after car crashes into building on Oct. 19, 2023 (KSN Photo)

A Doggie Boutique in Goddard on Oct. 19, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“I was in a panic,” said Benson. “I was worried about my people and my dogs.”

She said her employees who were already there had some bumps and bruises. No fur babies were harmed.

Benson says she will have to shut down. She does not know at this time how long it will be until she reopens.

“It affected a lot of my equipment,” said Benson.

She said there will be no money coming in until she gets everything fixed.

Benson said she hopes to receive some help.

“I just, whatever help that anybody can give would be great because we’re a small business,” said Benson. “It’s not like we can just run out and buy this stuff. You know, it takes lots. It’s very expensive. The equipment and things is very expensive.”

Benson’s daughter has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for repairs. Click here to donate.