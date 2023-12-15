GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Fifth graders at Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard made a discovery in science class and used that new knowledge to help a friend.

Every Thursday in Mr. Mann’s science class is Innovation Thursday.

“We spend about the first five or 10 minutes a class going over an innovation that’s happened,” Doug Mann, fifth-grade science teacher, said.

That particular Innovation Thursday, they learned about EnChroma glasses, glasses that can help with colorblindness.

“As we were talking about colorblindness, a majority of the students turned to look at Caleb in class,” Mann said. “And when they looked, I’m curious as to why they’re looking, and sure enough, it turned out the kids say that he’s colorblind.”

“We were watching a video about color blindness and the glasses that can help with it, and all the kids were telling Mr. Mann that Caleb is colorblind,” Emma Holle, a fifth-grader, said.

Fifth-grader Caleb Norman found out he was colorblind in first grade.

“He saw a grass stain on my hand and thought it was blood,” J.C. Norman, Caleb’s dad, said.

The video sparked a mission for the teachers and students at Challenger Intermediate School.

“Mr. Mann saw how excited the students were about the prospect of Caleb being able to have these glasses, so he came to us with the information and said guys, I think we can do this,” Bethany Brewer, fifth-grade reading teacher, said.

“Since I found out about his color blind a couple of weeks earlier, then I thought that would be perfect for him,” Colin Thompson, a fifth-grader, said. “We all told Mrs. Brewer that there was such thing.”

Teachers reached out to parents, and they raised enough money for the glasses in one week.

“When he looked at green in the cafeteria, he saw purple, and that’s around the same color as the Grinch, so I didn’t want him to see a purple man walking around,” Thompson said.

Then, the fifth-grade class and teacher surprised Caleb with his new glasses.

Fifth grader Caleb Norman, who is colorblind, received a pair of EnChroma glasses thanks to his Challenger Intermediate classmates. (KSN Photo)

“I’m just so happy that he won’t have to adapt anymore and that he can see the world fully and how beautiful the world is,” Melissa Norman, Caleb’s mom, said.

Caleb’s family had already been looking into getting the glasses, so it was perfect timing, and it was a way for Caleb to see how much people cared for him.

“Knowing that he has community, that people around him, as a parent, A, you want your kid to be a good person, and B, you want them to have people around them that build them up and invest in them,” J.C. Norman said. “This is a situation where it shows that he’s really noticed, and people care for him even as someone who has a quiet, servant kind of personality as he is.”

Caleb’s classmates look out for him, just as Caleb does for them.

“The golden rule, so you want to be kind, that way they treat you kind,” Thompson said. “He’s a really kind kid.”

“Now, he can see all the Christmas colors, and he can see the Christmas lights like we can,” Holle said.

Caleb’s teachers say he is a helper, a servant and a friend.

“He’s such a great kid,” Brewer said. “He’s a good friend to his classmates, and so they just wanted to help him. And this community is amazing, and they rallied as soon as we asked for help. Everybody was pitching in, and it was so fun to watch.

“Caleb is just one of those students that will do anything for anybody else,” Mann said. “And so, what better way to pay it forward for him than to have students do this for him.”

The staff at Challenger says this type of generosity from their students is no surprise.

“When somebody needs something, everybody’s there to rally,” Brewer said. “It’s a good place.”

“Seeing what other students in his class will do for him and will do for others if it’s a pair of glasses, if it’s a sweatshirt, if it’s food, the students will do anything for their friends,” Mann said.