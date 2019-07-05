Goddard Independence Day Celebration moved to Sunday

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Goddard has rescheduled its Independence Celebration fireworks show to Sunday evening due to weather concerns.

In a statement from Goddard local government, the city decided to move the event from July 5th to Sunday, July 7th at 7 p.m. to avoid severe weather impeding the event.

The event will still take place in the field north of Clark Davidson Elementary School.

The Goddard Independence Day Celebration will have free hot dogs, watermelon, and ice cream while it lasts as well as live music.

The fireworks show is expected to begin around 10 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

There will also be a pool party to be held at Goddard Pool following the fireworks.