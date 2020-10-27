Goddard man dies, Newton woman injured in US 50 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fatal crash on US 50 in Harvey County Monday is partly blamed on winter weather conditions.

The crash killed Brandon Michael Albert, 33, of Goddard. Wanda Ivy, 47, of Newton was seriously injured in the crash.

Kansas High Patrol reported Ivy was traveling eastbound on US 50 from Milepost 266 and was driving slowly due to weather conditions. Albert was traveling eastbound on US 50 and struck Ivy’s vehicle in a rear-end collision. Albert’s vehicle rolled multiple times ejecting him and finally landing him to rest on US 50. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Ivy was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

