Goddard man dies, Newton woman injured in US 50 crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fatal crash on US 50 in Harvey County Monday is partly blamed on winter weather conditions.

The crash killed Brandon Michael Albert, 33, of Goddard. Wanda Ivy, 47, of Newton was seriously injured in the crash.

Kansas High Patrol reported Ivy was traveling eastbound on US 50 from Milepost 266 and was driving slowly due to weather conditions. Albert was traveling eastbound on US 50 and struck Ivy’s vehicle in a rear-end collision. Albert’s vehicle rolled multiple times ejecting him and finally landing him to rest on US 50. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Ivy was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories