WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash between a bicycle and Ford Mustang claimed the life of a Goddard man on Thursday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m., police said.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department says Jerry Parks, 55, of Goddard, was killed after he entered West Taft Street near Arapaho Drive and was struck by a Ford Mustang.

Police said Parks entered the street from a shrubbery line, and the driver of the Mustang, unable to stop in time, collided with Parks.

EMS and Wichita Fire were on the scene to render aid. Parks was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

An investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe speed or impairment to be a factor in the crash.