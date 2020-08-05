Goddard mayor who resigned Monday, charged with counterfeiting tickets

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Goddard says former Mayor Jamey Blubaugh resigned Monday, August 3. KSN News learned this afternoon that the District Attorney Marc Bennett has charged Blubaugh with counterfeiting 2019 Zoobilee tickets.

The charge reads as follows:

“. . . did then and there unlawfully manufacture, use, display, advertise, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute any item or device knowing such item or services bear or are identified by a counterfeit mark, to wit: 2019 Zoobilee tickets, and the retail value of such item or services is less than $1,000.”

The complaint alleges that Jamey Lee Blubaugh and Elizabeth A. Blubaugh made, used, displayed, advertised, distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute counterfeit 2019 Zoobilee tickets, and the retail value of the items is less than $1,000.

Zoobilee is an annual fundraiser for the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The city of Goddard said in a news release:

We understand that the former Mayor, who resigned Monday, August 3, 2020, is facing serious criminal charges. We also understand that these charges have no connection with any official action of the former Mayor. The City has no role in any decision to make these charges, and it has not conducted any investigation of these charges. Former Mayor Jamey Blubaugh, like any other individual, is entitled to the presumption of innocence. We fully support law enforcement officials, and have expressed our commitment to cooperate with the District Attorney’s office to find the truth of the allegations. We recognize that Goddard City officials expect to be held accountable for any actions that reflect badly on the City. These charges serve as an important reminder that no one is above the law. The citizens of Goddard deserve public servants acting with integrity. We look forward to justice being served in all cases where the public’s trust has been betrayed. We are disappointed that this event may overshadow the number of positive developments that are happening in the community. We are hopeful that the distraction will not obscure the growth and vitality of the community. These issues are entirely unconnected to the City, representing charges brought by the District Attorney against the former Mayor. No City officer or employee, including the City Police, the City Attorney nor the City Prosecutor have or will play any role in these charges. No City resources will be used in connection with this matter, and the City expects no disruption to the functioning of City Government City of Goddard Media Release

The city of Goddard website says Hunter Larkin has been appointed as mayor due to the recent vacancy.

