Goddard passes ordinance prohibiting possession of vaping products by minors

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the possession of vaping products by minors.

The Goddard Police Department said there has been an increase in the number of cases involving those under 18 possessing vaping devices and pods.

The ordinance is separate from another ordinance prohibiting the possession of tobacco products by minors. The new ordinance specifically addresses the possession of the pods that are used for product oils such as nicotine, CBD and THC.

The police department said the ordinance, which carries a $200 fine, is a step in trying to discourage minors from using the products. The ordinance does provide discretion by the judge for first time offenders who may be given a reduced fine in addition to completing community service and/or an educational course on the dangers and effects of vaping products. It also prohibits the selling, giving or furnishing vapor products to a minor and is punishable by a minimum $200 fine.

