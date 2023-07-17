GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Goddard Public Schools is hosting a job fair from 7-10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Eisenhower High School, 1230 S. 167th St. W.

The come-and-go job fair will have on-site interviews. Childcare will be provided.

Open positions include:

Para professionals

Bus drivers You can test drive a school bus at the job fair

Maintenance workers

Custodians

Mechanics

More

Goddard Public Schools says they offer competitive salary and benefits packages, as well as paid training.

For questions, call Goddard Public Schools at 316-794-4000.