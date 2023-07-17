GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Goddard Public Schools is hosting a job fair from 7-10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Eisenhower High School, 1230 S. 167th St. W.
The come-and-go job fair will have on-site interviews. Childcare will be provided.
Open positions include:
- Para professionals
- Bus drivers
- You can test drive a school bus at the job fair
- Maintenance workers
- Custodians
- Mechanics
- More
Goddard Public Schools says they offer competitive salary and benefits packages, as well as paid training.
For questions, call Goddard Public Schools at 316-794-4000.