GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Goddard Public Schools is hosting a job fair from 7-10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Eisenhower High School, 1230 S. 167th St. W.

The come-and-go job fair will have on-site interviews. Childcare will be provided.

Open positions include:

  • Para professionals
  • Bus drivers
    • You can test drive a school bus at the job fair
  • Maintenance workers
  • Custodians
  • Mechanics
  • More

Goddard Public Schools says they offer competitive salary and benefits packages, as well as paid training.

For questions, call Goddard Public Schools at 316-794-4000.