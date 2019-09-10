Goddard school district plans to sue manufacturers, distributors and sellers of e-cigs

1  of  4
GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard USD Board of Education of Monday night passed a resolution authorizing Wagstaff & Cartmell, L.L.P to initiate litigation and file suit “against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.”

Goddard Public Schools is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. today at the Central Administration Center to announce the district’s action.

“It’s a significant problem,” said Goddard USD 265 School Board President Kevin McWhorter. “Vaping has exploded, and it’s a product people don’t know how dangerous it is. Kids shouldn’t be doing it, and it has a bad impact on learning.”

The Goddard Board of Education in a statement said that they believe electronic cigarettes and vaping products are extremely harmful to our current and future students. They add, “it is our responsibility to support and protect the physical, social and emotional well-being of our students.”

The district statement also said, in part, “it is important to note, this does not require the district allocating resources to fund this process. That is the responsibility of the law firm. Our Board of Education strongly believes electronic cigarettes and vaping products are extremely harmful to our current and future students.”

Board President McWhorter says school districts across the country are expending a lot of resources fighting vaping.

“This really hampers the daily activities of kids. We have to educate the public on the dangers of this issue,” said McWhorter.

