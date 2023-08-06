WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — God’s Closet hosted a free shopping day Sunday for babies, kids and teens in need.

The event was held at Wichita Three Angels Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The closet had clothes available for newborns up to 16 year olds.

This is the 15th year they have been hosting the event. It is made available by donations from members of the church and community.

One person with the church says this event is especially helpful with prices increasing.

“This is just the reality of day to life, and parents trying to meet their day-to-day responsibilities, this became obvious that people benefit from it,” said Veronica Jenkins, a missionary family advocate.

Wichita Three Angels Seventh-day Adventist Church hosts God’s Closet four times a year. The next one will be in November.