Gold Star tree honors Wichita’s fallen at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A special Christmas tree stands in the commissary hallway at McConnell Air Force Base. A commissary employee said Wednesday, people often stop and ask about it.

The Christmas tree bears 23 hand-made ornaments, each decorated with the name and branch of the military of a fallen Wichita-area soldier.

The ornaments were donated and decorated by staff members at McConnell’s Airman and Family Readiness Center, then hung on the tree by the local chapter of Gold Star Families.

Karen Funcheon’s son, Sgt. Alex Funcheon, is represented with an Army ornament that bears his name. Alex was killed in Baghdad in 2007.

Sgt. Alexander J Funcheon

“Alex was our high-maintenance child, and he was talking before he walked. He could always smile at you and act like he didn’t do anything wrong. The Army was great for him because he liked being around people,” Funcheon said.

She jokes that Alex lost every winter coat she ever gave him, so when he let her know his job in the Army included operating half-a-million-dollar equipment, she was surprised.

After Alex passed away, Funcheon found other families in the same situation as hers.

“I realized I couldn’t walk this walk by myself. It’s good camaraderie, we know how each other feels,” Funcheon said.

Around Christmastime, that means a lot of heartaches.

“Wishing we could go to sleep before Thanksgiving and wake up after Christmas, after the holidays. It’s just a hard time because we’re missing our loved one and we wish they were here. It’s pretty quiet and sad,” Funcheon shared.

The Gold Star Family Christmas tree at McConnell AFB represents the sacrifice Funcheon and so many others made.

The names on the tree include:

Army SPC Chad E. Marsh

Army SGT Willsun M. Mock

Army SGT Joel L. Murray

Army SPC Eric C. Palmer

Army SGT Thomas A. Bohall

Army SPC Thomas Moffitt

Army SSG Eric Nettleton

Army SSG Aaron K. Haehn

Army CW4 Terry Geer

Army National Guard SSG David R. Berry

Army PFC Erin Thomas

Army 1SG Timmy J. Millsap

Army SGT Jamie Maugans

Army SGT Jeffery Middleton

Army SGT Alex Funcheon

Navy SA Christopher J. Maurer

Marine LCpl James A. May, Jr.

Marine Capt Christopher Norgren

Marine LCpl Matthew H. Kelzenberg

Air Force A1C Chancelor Williams

Air Force AB Annie Martino

Air Force SSgt Alex Lafortuneluna

Air National Guard AMN Jared Faunce

