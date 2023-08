WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jordan Bani-Younes with the Kansas Humane Society brought in Golf Cart for Thursday’s Pet Project segment on KSN News.

Younes said canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC) or kennel cough had dropped significantly.

He also talked about an upcoming event called FURst Friday at Nortons Brewery from 6-8 p.m. Artwork will be auctioned, and you can meet the CEO of the organization.