Golf marathon raises thousands for Wichita junior golfers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Time and expense can often keep young people from trying the game of golf. A local organization is playing over 100 holes of golf in a day to remove those barriers.

First Tee of Greater Wichita is working to move kids past those barriers by playing all-day golf and raising money to waive green fees at Wichita city courses for junior golfers.

“These kids need something to do, especially with the times we are living in. They need an escape from their house and a golf course is a great place to do that,” First Tee program director Corey Novascone said.

This is the second year Novascone and friends have played all-day golf. Last year, he reports they played over 120 holes and raised $22,000.

The money raised last year doubled the amount of rounds played at city courses by golfers 17 years and younger. This year, they are trying to raise $25,000.

“Hopefully, we can double it again,” Novascone said.

Golfers began at MacDonald Golf Course at 6am and will play until dark.

