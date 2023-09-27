WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Stewie, an American Kennel Club registered therapy dog for the Wichita Police Department, consoled kids who witnessed a violent incident Wednesday.

“Today, officers responded to a violent incident where there were juvenile witnesses,” the WPD said. “The children were understandably overwhelmed and emotional about the event.”

Stewie came to the rescue with his handler, Officer Larison.

Officer Larison works with Stewie every day. The two attended the Brevard County Paws and Stripes Therapy Program, which is a 40-hour course that prepares the K9 teams to complete the necessary requirements of becoming a Nationally Registered Therapy Dog Team.

Stewie also assists Officer Larison with her work as a crisis negotiator.

“Well done to Officer Larison and Stewie for their efforts on a daily basis to help the community,” the WPD said. “Also, well done to the Patrol East officers who made an arrest on the initial case.”