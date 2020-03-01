Good deed leads to stolen car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A night out on the town and what seemed like a friendly encounter for a Wichita woman ends with a missing car full of music equipment and more.

“I like, threw open the front curtains to let the sun in, and my heart dropped. My driveway was empty and it just made my heart drop.”

Massage therapist and musician, Julie Wright, 38, says she was enjoying a Friday night out with friends at a local concert and thought she made a new friend when she and a stranger hit it off at the end of the night.

“I ran into this girl and we just instantly meshed. I thought she was funny, you know. We just vibed really well,” Wright said. “She kind of implied she needed a place to stay, and I was just having such a good time with her I was like, ‘Come on over! I’ll make you some food!'”

The two went back to Wrights’ home in the 2400 block of East Funston for more conversation, tacos, and rest.

“I just started whipping up some tacos. She just starts washing all my dishes and wiping down my counters and we were just having a good time, recalled Wright. “We stayed up and ate food until four in the morning. I wake up, saw that she was gone. It didn’t register that anything had happened.”

Julie woke up to a cruel “thank you” for what seemed like a kind gesture.

“I almost didn’t believe what I was seeing when I saw my empty driveway,” exclaimed Wright. “Is it really empty? It is! Oh my gosh, that means my car’s stolen!”

According to Wright, the woman who identified herself as “Crystal” or “Christa” woke up between the hours of approximately 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. and left with Wright’s 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

Silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra belonging to Julie Wright. Missing since February 29 2020. Plate# NEOTENY.

“First I called my boss and told them I can’t come to work. Then I called the police around. I filed a police report immediately.” Wright said. “I had several instruments in the car. A ukulele, a flute, a guitar, and a piano.”

After making contact with her employer and police, Julie was quick to reach out to social media for help, uploading a photo she’d taken with the woman. The post has received over 900 shares.

“I was kind of overwhelmed by how many people responded to it. It makes me feel really good about the community people I have,” she tells KSN.

Wright says she learned a lesson for the future but doesn’t expect the incident to change her giving nature.

Well, it makes me definitely step back and realize I probably do need to be more careful of people I don’t know. And just to use more caution.” she explained. “However, I don’t think it’s going to change me being a generous and giving person. I don’t want it to change for me.”

Kevin Wheeler of the Wichita Police Department says they are investigating. If you have any information regarding this case you can report anonymously through Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 316-267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: