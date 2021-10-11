Good Samaritan saves woman from burning car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was supposed to be a regular drive home for Anna Hartman.

“I’m just coming home from work. It’s like a normal day,” she said.

Hartman’s car is a bit older compared to others. So when it broke down Thursday, she wasn’t surprised.

While waiting in her car calling for help, something happened she never expected.

“I had somebody pull up, and this woman let me know there were flames under the car,” Hartman recalled.

Shocked, Hartman got out of her car, noticing the flames quickly engulfed her car.

The Good Samaritan sticking by her side.

“I became pretty hysterical, and she was just staying with me and just helping me stay calm,” Hartman said.

Fire crews arrived to put it out. The car is no longer functional, but Hartman is at least safe.

“I was still sitting in the car when she stopped. So, I really I mean that’s life-saving, and I mean I don’t know what would have happened if she wouldn’t have stopped,” Hartman said. “I didn’t even get the chance to thank her. As soon as I left, I was like oh my goodness, she doesn’t even know what she just did for me.”

So, Hartman took to social media to find the Good Samaritan.

“Did anybody hear this story? Does anybody know who this is?” she asked in a Facebook post.

“I could have still been sitting in the car, so I really just wanted the chance to tell her thank you for everything,” she said.

Thanks to the power of the internet, Hartman found her hero.

“She seemed like really nonchalant about it. She said, you know, ‘I couldn’t think of doing anything else. You are so welcome.’ I mean, really to her, it was just you know what you were supposed to do, but I don’t think she realized it meant so much to me that somebody would stop and stay with me. You know, in a moment of chaos like that,” Hartman said.