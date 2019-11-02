Good Samaritans rescue driver after fiery crash in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cell phone video captured a scary scene of a car engulfed in flames at the corner of Lincoln and Armour Street in Wichita.

It happened near Michael’s home Halloween night. He was home handing out candy to trick-or-treaters when he heard a car crash into the back of a van.

“A loud bang and a crunch, I mean it was a hard hit,” said Michael. “Immediately when it crunched up the hood from hitting, you could tell the fire was already in the engine,” said Michael.

He said the car then struck a pole coming to a complete stop. That’s when he and his wife ran across the street with a fire extinguisher to put the fire out and help the driver escape.

“It reignited, my fire extinguisher was out, and at that point in time, it just became a manner of having to grab her and pull her out with my wife.”

Michael said he and his wife and some other bystanders helped get the driver out safely and over to the grass across the street.

“The car was completely engulfed within 20 seconds after we got her out,” said Michael.

A Good Samaritan whose quick thinking helped someone in need.

“I would hate for that to happen to anybody else,” said Michael. “I’d hope somebody would help me so that’s all it was was the return of the help.

KSN reached out to Wichita police to find out the cause of the crash and to get an update on the driver’s condition. At last check, police have not filed the crash report.

