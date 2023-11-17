WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Goodwill Industries of Kansas announced on Friday that it has acquired the former Disabled American Veterans (DAV) locations in Wichita.

Goodwill says it recognizes the essential role that DAV plays in supporting the veteran community through the operation of its thrift stores and ensures DAV can continue providing its services in the area.

“Goodwill’s acquisition of these thrift store properties will guarantee that the Wichita

community continues to benefit from access to gently used goods and convenient donation

locations. DAV remains committed to veterans in the Wichita area and will reinvest the

proceeds from the sale in services for Wichita-area veterans and their families,” Ed Hartman, Inspector General of the DAV, said.

“DAV has been an unwavering cornerstone of community support for our veterans,” Laura

Ritterbush, president/CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kansas, said. “As we step into this new chapter, it’s vital for us to ensure that the legacy of serving our Veterans continues.”

Goodwill says it anticipates opening a remodeled location by summer. Following the opening, the organization says that for the first three months, all “roundup” donations made at the register will be dedicated directly to veteran services in Kansas.

The organization says they connected with former DAV staff to offer employment. For those interested in employment at Goodwill, click here.