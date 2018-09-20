Google and Wichita Public Library announce $100,000 sponsorship for digital skills training

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Google returned to Wichita to join the Wichita Public Library to announce a $100,000 sponsorship that will expand the library’s digital skills offerings to job seekers and small businesses throughout the region.

The sponsorship is part of the tech company’s initiative, Grow with Google , to help create economic opportunities for all Americans.

“Now more than ever, Wichitans need digital skills to thrive in the digital economy," said Cynthia Berner, Director of Libraries at the Wichita Public Library. "This partnership with Google will allow WPL to help businesses and job seekers advance their technical skills so that they are better able to compete.”

The announcement and funding - through the Wichita Public Library Foundation - comes just four months after Wichita State University hosted more than 1,000 people at the Grow with Google tour event at its Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

With this new sponsorship, the Wichita Public Library will offer free classes geared toward teaching digital skills pulled from Google’s Applied Digital Skills and Get Your Business Online programs.