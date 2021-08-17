GOP claims Kansas governor is spending COVID funds illegally

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first.
Kelly’s office didn’t respond Tuesday to a letter from Senate President Ty Masterson, House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and the House and Senate budget committee chairs.
In the letter, the lawmakers threaten to explore filing a lawsuit if Kelly does not change course.
The Republicans say a budget measure requires legislative leaders’ consent for any spending of relief dollars starting July 1. Kelly’s office contends agencies already have the authority to spend relief dollars.