GOP drops ‘choice’ plan in Kansas school funding debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans have set aside their most ambitious proposal for helping Kansas parents move their children into private schools so lawmakers could forge a bipartisan compromise on education funding and policy.
Three state senators and three House members drafted the final version of a bill funding public schools as top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature negotiated with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over the measure. They had yet to strike a deal Thursday night.
The measure drafted by lawmakers includes Kelly’s proposal for a 5.3% increase in public school funding but not a proposal for state education savings accounts for students that could be used to pay for private schooling.