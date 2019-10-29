Got ID? Take it to the polls

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2019 general election is one week away. Whether you’re voting on Election Day or participating in early voting, you must bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

If you’re a registered voter, these forms of identification are acceptable:

A driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card issued by Kansas or by another state or district of the United States

A concealed carry of handgun license issued by Kansas or a concealed carry of handgun or weapon license issued by another state or district of the United States

A United States passport

An employee badge or identification document issued by a municipal, county, state, or federal government office

A military identification document issued by the United States

A student identification card issued by an accredited post-secondary institution of education in the state of Kansas

A public assistance identification card issued by a municipal, county, state or federal government office

An identification card issued by an Indian tribe

