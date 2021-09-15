Got some big trash? Get a coupon for free waste disposal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People who live in Sedgwick County have the chance to throw away large items at the transfer station for free, if they sign up for a coupon. The coupon is for residents, not businesses.

It allows the person to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulky waste. Sign up for the coupon by clicking here or by calling 316-660-9000.

There are some conditions. The coupon does not cover tires, mattresses and box springs, appliances with Freon, and hazardous waste. You have until Nov. 24 to use the coupon.

If the trash is heavier than 1,000 pounds or the cost goes above $36.75, the bearer of the coupon will be required to pay the difference.

You must also provide identification at the transfer station and wear a high visibility vest.

The address for the North Waste Connections Transfer Station, 4300 W. 37th St. N.