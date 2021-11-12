Kansas organizations that help crime victims will share $22 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Friday that over $22 million will be awarded to almost 80 organizations through the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program grant awards.

“I know these organizations will continue to provide essential care for the Kansans who rely on these services,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release. “My administration will continue leveraging every resource and seeking opportunities to prioritize and support crime victims.”

The grant will provide funding to at least 12 different agencies in Sedgwick County and 76 agencies across Kansas.

The award recipients provide these services in response to the emotional, psychological, or physical needs of crime victims and survivors. These agencies consist of domestic violence programs, child abuse programs, sexual assault crisis centers, and more.

VOCA funds help crime victims and survivors stabilize their lives after victimization, understand and participate in the criminal justice system, and restore a measure of security and safety to their daily lives.

The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County will get $766,076. To see the complete list of organizations and how much money they will get, click here.