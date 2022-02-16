TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday that more than $1.8 million will be awarded in grants to “enhance the responsiveness of victim advocates to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.”

S.T.O.P. VAWA Program

The grants are being provided through the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program (S.T.O.P. VAWA). This program supports community efforts to strengthen ‘effective’ law enforcement and prosecution strategies to assist the following:

Combat violent crimes against women

Provide victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women

Promote a coordinated community response to victims of: Domestic violence Dating violence Sexual assault/rape Stalking



2022 S.T.O.P. VAWA Grant Awards:

County Organization Award Barton Family Crisis Center $43,280 Douglas Douglas County District Attorney’s Office $64,481 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office $30,863 The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $46,860 Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $35,000 Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $16,575 Ford Ford County Attorney’s Office $58,743 Geary Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force $54,374 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $57,617 Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $55,461 Johnson Gardner Police Department $61,060 Safehome $41,621 Lyon SOS $32,489 Riley Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force $51,014 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $50,386 City of Wichita Police Department $150,142 Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $110,475 Shawnee Kansas Bureau of Investigation $6,780 Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence $71,358 Kansas Department of Corrections $66,589 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $46,650 Unified Government Legal Department $84,616 Unified Government District Attorney’s Office $147,409 Total $1,383,843

SASP Program

Funds from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) will help programs provide the victims of sexual assault with “crisis intervention and accompaniment and advocacy assistance through the medical and criminal justice processes.” They will also provide educational information to survivors of sexual assault.

Funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.

2022 SASP Grant Awards:

County Organization Grant Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $69,441 Finney Family Crisis Services $20,926 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $58,801 Lyon SOS $23,403 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $117,070 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $60,078 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $130,457 Total $480,176

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Gov. Kelly said. “The work our law enforcement officers, victim advocate groups, and the local communities do on this front are important to ensuring justice is served, and our communities are safe.”