TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday that more than $1.8 million will be awarded in grants to “enhance the responsiveness of victim advocates to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.”

S.T.O.P. VAWA Program

The grants are being provided through the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program (S.T.O.P. VAWA). This program supports community efforts to strengthen ‘effective’ law enforcement and prosecution strategies to assist the following:

  • Combat violent crimes against women
  • Provide victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women
  • Promote a coordinated community response to victims of:
    • Domestic violence
    • Dating violence
    • Sexual assault/rape
    • Stalking

2022 S.T.O.P. VAWA Grant Awards:

CountyOrganizationAward
BartonFamily Crisis Center$43,280
DouglasDouglas County District Attorney’s Office$64,481
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office$30,863
The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$46,860
EllisNorthwest Kansas Community Corrections$35,000
Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services$16,575
FordFord County Attorney’s Office$58,743
GearyCrisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force$54,374
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$57,617
JacksonJackson County Sheriff’s Office$55,461
JohnsonGardner Police Department$61,060
Safehome$41,621
LyonSOS$32,489
RileyCrisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force$51,014
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$50,386
City of Wichita Police Department$150,142
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center$110,475
ShawneeKansas Bureau of Investigation$6,780
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence$71,358
Kansas Department of Corrections$66,589
WyandotteFriends of Yates$46,650
Unified Government Legal Department$84,616
Unified Government District Attorney’s Office$147,409
Total$1,383,843

SASP Program

Funds from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) will help programs provide the victims of sexual assault with “crisis intervention and accompaniment and advocacy assistance through the medical and criminal justice processes.” They will also provide educational information to survivors of sexual assault.

Funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.

2022 SASP Grant Awards:

CountyOrganizationGrant
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$69,441
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$20,926
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$58,801
LyonSOS$23,403
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$117,070
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$60,078
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$130,457
Total$480,176

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Gov. Kelly said. “The work our law enforcement officers, victim advocate groups, and the local communities do on this front are important to ensuring justice is served, and our communities are safe.”