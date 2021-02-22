Gov. Kelly announces new ‘Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today visited Hy-Vee in Topeka to proclaim February 22 as Supermarket Employee Day in Kansas. Governor Kelly was joined at the event by Hyvee workers and by Kansas Representative Jesse Borjon.

“Our supermarket and grocery store employees deserve appreciation for stepping up in a big way when the pandemic hit,” Governor Kelly said. “I was pleased to sign this proclamation and express my gratitude to supermarket employees for their work.”

The Supermarket Employee Day proclamation reads:

“TO THE PEOPLE OF KANSAS, GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, there are nearly six million supermarket employees in the United States; and

WHEREAS, in Kansas there are 45,651 food retail jobs that generate $3,638,369,900 in economic activity; and

WHEREAS, supermarket employees provide all Americans with access to safe, healthy and affordable food; and

WHEREAS, supermarket employees work to enhance the health and well-being of each customer; and

WHEREAS, supermarket employees contribute and volunteer countless hours in their communities; and

WHEREAS, supermarket employees face unprecedented challenges keeping grocery shelves stocked during the COVID-19 Pandemic; and

WHEREAS, supermarket employees have and continue to meet and exceed these challenges, while displaying courage, compassion, dedication, and leadership, as well as exemplifying customer service and community outreach; and

WHEREAS, the need for supermarket employees is greater than ever because of current and growing consumer demands as well as their reputation for excellence.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Laura Kelly, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF KANSAS, do hereby proclaim February 22nd, 2021 as Supermarket Employee Day in Kansas and I urge all citizens to join in this observation.”