Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Kansas firefighter

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Sunday, Nov. 15 until sunset in honor of Easton Township firefighter Johnny Ivision Jr.

On Nov. 9, Ivision responded to a structure fire in Easton which is 20 minutes west of Leavenworth where he was killed while fighting the fire.

“This brave Kansan lost his life in the line of duty, volunteering to help his fellow firefighters,” said Gov. Kelly in a press release. “My heart is with the wife and sons of Ivision, and I want to express my condolences to them. On behalf of the state of Kansas, we are thankful for his service.”

A service will be held for Ivision Jr. at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Leavenworth County Fair Grounds.