Gov. Kelly praises quick responses for laid-off aviation workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials met in the Air Capital Wednesday to go over the relief effort for laid-off aviation workers.

Governor Laura Kelly praised the quick responses from the Department of Labor and the group Air Capital Commitment.

She says they streamlined the process to get make sure those affected know where assistance and job opportunities are available. She said all this help puts Wichita in a good place.

“We should be just fine. We recognize that this can go on at least in some fashion or form for quite a while and that’s why we’re putting all of these safety nets in place,” said Gov. Kelly. “I think what we would really like to see is some sort of resolution in DC with the FAA. We need to know where this is going and what the timeframe is going to be to help us plan better one way or the other.”

Spirit AeroSystem workers laid off because of the 737 Max suspension are still getting paid. Gov. Kelly says this is delaying the impact on the economy.

