Gov. Kelly requesting SBA disaster loan assistance for Osborne County floods

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly has sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration requesting SBA Disaster Loan Assistance for Osborne County due to flooding that occurred back in May.

During that time, heavy rainfall over a short period caused flooding that affected much of the rural community of Natoma and surrounding areas. As a result, residents were forced to evacuate in advance of and through rising flood waters on May 16.

“Flooding can be devastating to any Kansas community because of its widespread nature,” Gov. Kelly said. “This Disaster Loan Assistance will help these Kansans restore the damage the flooding caused and get back on their feet.”

The SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters. If the request is granted, homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations, and businesses of all sizes will be eligible to apply for physical disaster assistance. The loans cover disaster losses not fully covered by insurance or other sources. Proceeds from insurance coverage on a home or property may be deducted from the eligible loan amount.

The state hopes to hear back next week on the request.