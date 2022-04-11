TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bipartisan bill that will amend the standards for free school-administered vision screenings.

“Early detection of vision issues in children helps educators assess and address the needs of students promptly,” Kelly said. “It is critical we address these issues early on — especially if a student has shown signs of reading difficulty, to ensure our kids continue to learn to their fullest potential and find success in the classroom.”

Senate Bill 62 also creates the Kansas Children’s Vision Health and Readiness Commission, a committee consisting of eight members that are appointed by the State Board of Education to oversee the vision screening state requirements. The bill will also assist Kansas families in finding free or low-cost eye exams if the student fails the screening and the family cannot afford services on their own.

SB62 will also ensure that sign language interpreters are held to a specific standard so that Kansans who are deaf or hard of hearing recieve quality service from interpreters.

“The passage of SB62 is a significant milestone for Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing [KCDHH] in its 40-year history,” Robert Cooper, Executive Director of the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said. “SB62 aims at improving communication access and services for deaf and hard of hearing Kansans, building on the work and advocacy we have provided the community since KCDHH was first established by the Legislature in 1982.”

SB62: