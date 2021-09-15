Gov. Laura Kelly appears wary of President Biden’s vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is indicating that she’s wary of President Joe Biden’s mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that she said Tuesday at an economic development event that she needs to hear more details. Her office issued a statement last week to that effect.

But the Journal-World reported that Kelly later made comments indicating that a mandate may not be her preference. She said she prefers that Kansas continue to work cooperatively with businesses.

Most Republicans in the Kansas congressional delegation and Kansas Legislature have condemned the mandate.