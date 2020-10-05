Gove County farmer finds body while cutting corn

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a body was found by a farmer cutting corn off of I-70 Friday.
Gove County Undersheriff Shawn Mesch confirmed said the body appeared to have been in the field for at least a couple of weeks. The body is believed to be that of a Hispanic man, likely in his 40s or 50s. No foul play is suspected.
The undersheriff said according to an autopsy, the unidentified man died from natural causes.
The KBI is assisting the Gove County Sheriff’s office with the case.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘I didn’t execute’: Mahomes, Reid unsatisfied after shaky victory over the Patriots
- Wichita radiologist: Despite COVID, do not skip your breast screenings
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm sunshine continues, high pressure dominates
- Police arrest homeless man in death 23-year-old woman found in South Salt Lake parking lot
- With postponed game, Chiefs fans celebrate primetime win Monday night at Arrowhead