Gove County farmer finds body while cutting corn

by: KSN News

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a body was found by a farmer cutting corn off of I-70 Friday.

Gove County Undersheriff Shawn Mesch confirmed said the body appeared to have been in the field for at least a couple of weeks. The body is believed to be that of a Hispanic man, likely in his 40s or 50s. No foul play is suspected.

The undersheriff said according to an autopsy, the unidentified man died from natural causes.

The KBI is assisting the Gove County Sheriff’s office with the case.

