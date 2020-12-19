Gove County Sheriff battling COVID-19 dies

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Gove County Sheriff’s Office shared saddening news coming from its office Friday.

According to a social media post from the office, Sheriff Allan Weber passed away.

Weber was transported to the Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 18th for COVID-19 respiratory complications.

Weber wore multiple hats during his time at the sheriff’s office– he was the Sheriff, public information officer, and EOC community liaison.

Sheriff’s Office Message: