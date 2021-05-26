Governor announces $42 million for 30 Kansas transportation projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Wednesday announced that more than $42 million will support 30 transportation construction projects across Kansas through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Cost Share Program.
Cost Share was developed to help both rural and urban areas advance transportation projects to improve safety, support job retention and growth, relieve congestion and improve access and mobility.
- Butler County Haverhill Road Improvement Project
- Bonner Springs Traffic Signalization and Modernization Project
- Cheney South Main Street Sidewalk
- Cherryvale Street Rehabilitation Project
- Dodge City Downtown Streetscape Project
- Ellsworth Sidewalk Improvements
- Hoisington Second Street Reconstruction
- Holcomb Intersection Improvements
- Howard Pedestrian, Drainage and Street Surfacing Improvements
- Leawood Town Center Trail Connection
- Miltonvale Miltonvale City Street Improvements for Safety
- Park City streets Improvement Project
- Phillipsburg Runway Extension
- Riley Sidewalk and Drainage Improvements
- Sterling East Cleveland and 1st Street Corridor Project
- Topeka 8th Avenue Bikeways Connection
- WaKeeney South First Street Reconstruction
- Dickinson County 1145 1st Road Bridge Replacement
- Ellis County Cathedral Avenue Improvements
- Ellsworth County FAS Bridge 490 Replacement
- Gove County Old Highway 40 and County Road 76 improvements
- Labette County Bridge Replacement Project BSN 460
- Lyon County Bridge Deck Replacement for Bridge No. FAS 50
- Morris County Dunlap Neosho River Bridge Replacement
- Morton County Syracuse Dairy – Morton County Location
- Rice County Avenue Q Overlay
- Rush County 360 Road Realignment
- Saline County Old Highway 81 pavement widening
- Scott City 8th Street Extension
- Sedgwick County Reconstruction of the west half mile of 95th Street South